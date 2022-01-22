Cats jump to second place in Hockey East

UVM picked up its fourth win in a row in its return to home ice on Friday night.

The Catamounts jumped into second place in Hockey East with a 3-1 win over Providence on “Pack the Gut” night in front of 1,240 fans.

Vermont captain Kristina Shanahan scored a circus goal early in the second period to give the Cats their first lead of the night. Seniors Corinne McCool and Theresa Schafzahl joined in the scoring effort, and Jessie McPherson made 25 saves in the victory.

UVM improved to 14-9-2 this season, and 11-6-2 in Hockey East. Vermont’s program record for conference wins is 13, set in 2013-14.

Vermont and Providence close their season series on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. in Gutterson Fieldhouse.