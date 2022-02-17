UVM is holding down the second seed in Hockey East, but it’s not quite locked in.

The Cats close out the regular season with two games against Boston College this weekend, and it’s a series that will make or break Vermont’s postseason position. UConn and BC are both within striking distance of that number two spot, and the pressure is on for UVM.

“The way I approach it is the playoffs are starting this weekend,” UVM head coach Jim Plumer said. “We don’t need to talk about what all the potential scenarios are. Win and good things happen.”

Vermont and BC have done a whole lot of winning lately. The Cats have won ten of their last 11, and the Eagles have taken nine of their last ten. Despite the fact that UVM beat BC earlier this season, the team knows better than to take its upcoming opponent lightly.

“They’ve been really good lately, so we definitely have to bring our A-game,” UVM senior forward Theresa Schafzahl said. “It’s not going to be easy, but we’re all really excited. We love playing BC.”

Vermont’s two-game set at Boston College begins Friday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. The Cats regular season concludes with the second leg of the series on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.