The UVM women served up some more home cooking in Wednesday night’s win against NJIT.

All five Vermont starters reached double-digit scoring and the Cats topped the Highlanders 71-49 in Patrick Gym. It was the first time this season UVM scored over 70 points in conference play.

LIMITLESS RANGE



Josie Larkins (@josielarkins_xo) drains a half-court bomb at the end of the third quarter!@UVMwbb picks up a commanding win over NJIT, 71-49. Cats improve to 3-2 in @AmericaEast play. pic.twitter.com/XK8IpEkzJN — Frank DeLuca (@FrankDeLucaTV) January 20, 2022

UVM sophomore forward Anna Olson jumped off the stat sheet with a game-high 15 points and 11 rebounds for the double-double. She also added five blocks, three steals and four assists in an all-around effort.

The Catamounts improved to 3-2 in conference play (9-7 overall) this season, jumping above .500 in America East for the first time this year. UVM stays home to host Hartford for a 2 p.m. tip on Friday, Jan. 21 in Patrick Gym.