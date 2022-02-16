UVM barely escaped its twin-state rival on Wednesday night.

New Hampshire fought back with just two minutes left in the fourth quarter, but a miraculous miss at the line helped the Catamounts to a 61-58 victory in Patrick Gym.

Vermont junior guard Emma Utterback stood out with a 24-point outing in the win, while junior forward Delaney Richason posted 15 points to top UNH.

The Catamounts have won five of their last six as they continue to eye second place in the America East standings. UVM is back on the road against UMBC on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m.