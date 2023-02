The Vermont women’s basketball team hosted NJIT. The Highlanders fought until the end, but Vermont pulled away in the final minutes to win 85-73 for their 12th win in a row. The Catamounts are tied with UAlbany for first place in America East.

On the men’s side, Vermont was on the road to play NJIT. The Catamounts needed heroics in the final seconds which they got from Finn Sullivan. He knocked down a game-winning three pointer. Vermont won in overtime 82-80.