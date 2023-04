The Catamounts are currently 6-0 in conference play this season following their senior day victory over UMass Lowell. Although they are happy with what they’ve been able to accomplish this year, the team is keeping their mentality on making waves in the playoffs, and potentially three-peat as America East champions.

Above, hear head coach Chris Feifs and graduate student David Closterman speak about their goal to get back on Virtue in the playoffs.