Catamounts claw past Lipscomb 86-63

The Catamounts got their revenge on Lipscomb Friday night at Patrick Gym.

Last season, the Bisons beat Vermont 91-66 on the road.

This time around, the Cats returned the beat-down, cruising past Lipscomb 86-63 in their last game before the holiday break.

Stef Smith led the way for UVM, scoring 20 points and dishing out four assists.

Anthony Lamb also contributed 16 points, and Robin Duncan came up huge with 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Bailey Patella doesn’t headline the box score, but he had seven points, nine rebounds, and countless electrifying plays for the Cats.

The UVM junior forward had a steal that led to a hyper-enthusiastic dunk just before halftime.

John Becker explained that Patella provided a much-needed spark for the Catamounts.

“We were a much better team when he was in the game tonight – just his energy and athleticism and obviously and great takes to the basket,” Becker said.

“He wasn’t trying to lay them in, he was trying to dunk everything, he got every 50/50 ball on the other end. I think he’s really ready to start to realize his potential, which obviously is very very high.”

With the win, Vermont improves to 8-5 this season.

UVM will return to action for a home game against George Washington at 2 p.m. on December 31.