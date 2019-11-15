Catamounts embark on high-stakes road trip

UVM will play St. John's & Virginia on the road

UVM men’s basketball has an opportunity to make history on the upcoming road trip.

The Catamounts are 3-0 for the first time since 2002 after beating Boston University 62-47 in the home opener Wednesday night at Patrick Gym.

Next up, Vermont hits the road for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. The tournament starts with games at St. John’s and No. 9 Virginia.

The Cats have never beaten a top-ten ranked opponent, dating back to 1973.

UVM and St. John’s tip off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 16 in Queens, N.Y. and the game can be seen on FS2.

Then, Vermont takes on No. 9 Virginia on Tuesday, November 19 at 7 p.m. in Charlottesville, Va. and that game can be seen on NESN+.