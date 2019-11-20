Catamounts fall short to No. 7 Virginia 61-55

Lamb leads the way with 30 pts & career-high seven 3-pointers

Vermont men’s basketball entered Tuesday night’s game at No. 7 Virginia having never beaten a top-ten ranked team.

UVM lost a back-and-forth battle to the Cavaliers 61-55, but the Catamounts got very close to their first win over a top-ten squad.

Anthony Lamb had a monster night for the Cats. He put up 30 points and grabbed four rebounds while sinking a career-high seven 3-pointers.

The Catamounts opened the game on a 7-0 run, but Virginia answered with a 14-0 run to lead 14-7 over UVM with 9:25 left in the first half.

Anthony Lamb splashed in a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the halftime horn to keep the Cats within range, trailing UVA 24-18.

Lamb was relentless from deep in the second half, but Virginia had an answer for most of his jaw-dropping shots.

Stef Smith contributed 13 points and a game-high six assists, but he and Lamb were the only UVM players to break into double-digit points.

Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite led the Cavaliers with 19 points while Kihei Clark and Braxton Key put up 15 and 14 points, respectively.

UVA improves to 4-0 while Vermont drops to 4-1.

The Catamounts will continue the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday, November 23 when they face Central Connecticut State at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 p.m.