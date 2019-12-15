Catamounts hold off NJIT 65-59

Vermont fights off a late comeback from the Highlanders

UVM women’s hoops notched a third-straight win in a 65-59 triumph over NJIT on Saturday afternoon at Patrick Gym.

Vermont opened the game on an 8-0 run, and led by as many as 19 in the first half.

Catamount senior Hanna Crymble led the way with 24 points and five rebounds.

NJIT shot 32% from the field in the first half, but picked it up in the second half to put up a 54% FG mark.

NJIT’s Danielle Tunstall paced the Highlanders with 21 points and eight rebounds.

The Highlanders took their first lead of the game with 2:53 to play when Kenna Squier drained a fastbreak jumper for a 57-56 advantage.

On the other end, Sarah Wells nailed an off-balance shot and turned it into a three-point play with an and-1 call, giving Vermont the lead 59-57 after the made free throw.

In the final minute of play, Josie Larkins buried a long triple to seal the win for the Cats.

Vermont is back in action Saturday, December 21 when it visits LIU for a 2 p.m. contest in Brooklyn, N.Y.