Catamounts host Lipscomb tonight

UVM men’s hoops hosts Lipscomb tonight at Patrick Gym for a non-conference matchup.

The Catamounts have never beaten a team from Tennessee. The Bisons and Cats are squaring off for the second year in a row. Vermont fell to Lipscomb last year 91-66.

The Cats are looking to bounce-back from a loss to UNC Greensboro on Wednesday night.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m tonight at Patrick Gym.