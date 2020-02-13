Catamounts keep win streak alive with 74-50 victory over UNH

The Vermont men’s basketball team faced off against America East foe New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

The UNH Wildcats opened up a 17-9 lead over UVM in the first half. The Catamounts clawed back and led the Wildcats 34-28 at the half.

Vermont ultimately took down New Hampshire 74-50. Sophomore Ryan Davis led the way with 16 points. Anthony Lamb notched his fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Catamounts claimed their 10th straight victory. Vermont has earned 20 wins again for the 12th straight year.

“It’s an incredible feat that we can’t take for granted. It’s a a goal of every team to get to 20 wins and even more impressive with the non-conference schedule that we’ve played. Now, the next goal is to try to win the regular season title.” said head coach John Becker.

The Cats continue play hosting Binghamton on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Patrick gym.