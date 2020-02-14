Catamounts prepare for No. 14 Providence this weekend

The UVM men’s hockey team is searching for its first Hockey East win. The Catamounts are hosting conference foe Providence for a series this weekend.

The Providence Friars enter Friday’s contest on a three-game losing streak. Providence most recently lost to No. 12 Northeastern and No. 8 UMass.

Vermont is 4-4-2 in their last ten meetings against the Friars. To hear from head coach Kevin Sneddon and senior forward Matt Alvaro watch the video above.

Puck drop against the Friars is slated for 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Gutterson.