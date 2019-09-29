Catamounts split conference home opener against Maine

The Vermont Catamounts hosted the Maine Black Bears for the America East home opener on Sunday.

With ten seconds left on the clock in the first half, Maine’s Kayla Brace sent a pass over to Julia Mahoney who tapped in the first goal of the game. The Black Bears led 1-0.

Six minutes into the second half UVM Captain Ella Bankert sent the ball soaring into the net to put the Catamounts on the board to tie the game 1-1.

At the end of regulation the score ended 1-1. After double overtime the game ended in a draw.

The Catamounts will continue America East play on the road as they face Hartford on Thursday Oct. 3 at 3 p.m.