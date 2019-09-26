Catamounts work on team building before 2019-20 campaign

Vermont men's hockey wants to click on and off the ice

The UVM men’s hockey team has spent the off season preparing for the 2019-20 season.

The Catamounts are working on team building to bring the team even closer. Vermont is welcoming six newcomers this season to the roster.

“You know a lot of it is just building up chemistry in the locker room. Doing things as a group off the ice and just kind of getting closer as a group. It’s really helped. We have a really close locker room downstairs and we can already tell that it’s correlating on the ice” said Stefanos Lekkas.

Senior captain Derek Lodermeier shared his thoughts about team building as well.

“I think a big thing off of the ice was in the weight room this summer. Changed our atmosphere in there just the way we were attacking lifts, stuff like that. I think that generated a lot of power for us. A lot of excitement kind of building that up towards the season here. That stuff goes a long way and building up for the season I think that will help us” said Lodermeier.

The Catamounts will put the team chemistry to the test as they hit the ice on Oct. 5 to host Guelph.