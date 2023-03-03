Champlain, NY – The Northeastern Clinton boy’s basketball team hosted the Northern Adirondack boys in what would become one of the best finishes of the Section 7 high school season.

The semifinal game would see a one time 7 point NAC lead dwindle down, with multiple lead changes prior to the game going to overtime.

NCCS would strike first, but again, the lead went to both teams before the Bobcats would seal the deal in the final seconds.

Watch the exciting overtime highlights, in the video above.