Vermont has won its last seven consecutive America East openers

UVM men’s basketball has won three games in a row, but so have the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Catamounts and Seawolves will face off on Wednesday night in Vermont’s conference opener at Patrick Gym at 7 p.m.

Stony Brook is already 1-0 in conference play with its 73-52 win over Maine on January 5.

UVM hopes to continue its streak of success in America East openers by winning its eighth in a row Wednesday night.

