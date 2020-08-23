Celtics become first team to advance in NBA playoffs

A collective effort led Boston to a game four victory over Philadelphia to complete the series sweep on Sunday afternoon.

Four Celtics scored in double figures to help the Celtics handle the 76ers in a 110-106 win at the HP Field House in Orlando.

Kemba Walker’s game-high 31 points was also his best of the series, and Jayson Tatum contributed in a big way with a 28-point, 15-rebound performance.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid posted 30 points for the second game in a row, but it was clear the Sixers were hurting with all-star Ben Simmons, who suffered a knee injury in the early stages of the restart.

This was the first time that Philadelphia has been swept since 1999, and the Sixers haven’t beaten Boston in the postseason since 1982.