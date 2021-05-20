Champlain Valley baseball holds off Mt. Mansfield

The Champlain Valley baseball team hosted Mt. Mansfield Union on Thursday afternoon. The reigning div. I champions have a handful of games left on the schedule. The Cougars struck first in Thursday’s matchup and held a 2-0 lead at the top of the first inning.

For the rest of the game, CVU took control. The Redhawks tied the game up 2-2 at the end of the first inning. Champlain Valley ultimately defeated Mt. Mansfield 6-2.

The Redhawks swept the Cougars during the regular season. On April 27, CVU defeated MMU 12-1. With Thursday’s win, Champlain Valley improves to 11-2 overall.

CVU returns to action on Saturday, May 22 hosting Rice Memorial. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Hinesburg. The MMU Cougars continue its season on Monday, May 24 at Mt. Abraham. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Watch the video above to catch up on highlights from Thursday’s game between the Redhawks and Cougars.