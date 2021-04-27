Champlain Valley boys’ lacrosse tops MMU

The CVU boys’ lacrosse team faced Mt. Mansfield Union on Tuesday in Jericho. The Redhawks opened up scoring with a 3-0 lead just four minutes into the game.

MMU’s Will Hauf responded and put the Cougars on the board with a blistering shot with five minutes remaining in the first quarter.

At the end of the first half, Champlain Valley held a 9-3 advantage over the Cougars. Ultimately, the Redhawks piled it on in the second half and took down MMU 14-5.

With the win, CVU improves to 2-0. The Cougars fall to 2-1 overall.

MMU heads to BFA St. Albans on Friday, Apr. 30 to face the Bobwhites at 4 p.m. The CVU Redhawks travel to Burlington to take on the Seahorses Friday, Apr. 30 at 7 p.m.