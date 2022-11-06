Four New York State Regional Final Soccer games were played at Beekmantown high school, on Saturday.

The lone boy’s game would see the Chazy boy’s advance following a pair of 2nd half goals, from Gunner Frenyea & Peter Labarge. That and good goaltending from Zamir Foster, helps send the eagle boy’s back to the state final four starting on November 12th.

The Chazy girl’s team will also be there, after beating out Chateaugay in penalty kicks. The eagles make it a sweep for the school, the girl’s will also play for a title starting with a semifinal game on Saturday.

The Saranac girl’s were final four bound a year ago, and were looking for a second trip. They would get a pair of second half goals from Sydney Myers, both times tying the game.

But they would not be able to hold off Westhill, losing 3-2 in overtime.

The final game of the day saw the NCCS girl’s soccer team, playing in the Class “C” bracket this year. While trailing 1-0 late in the first half, they almost get a goal from Bailee LaFountain, but the ball never makes it all the way over the goal line.

That would be the cougars best chance, as they see their season come to an end 1-0.

Full highlights from all four games can be seen in the video above.