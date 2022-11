The Chazy boy’s soccer team was back in the New York State Class “D” Championship game.

Only, unlike years past, they were not the ones coming home, champions.

After a scoreless first 40 minutes, Fillmore would score twice in the 2nd half, while Chazy was unable to get a ball through.

Ken Drake was in Middletown for the title game, and has full highlights, and talks with head coach Rob McAuliffe, in the video above.