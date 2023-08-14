Plattsburgh, NY – Friday night the North Country Soccer League ended with a championship win for a team from Chazy, at the Plattsburgh State Field House Sports Complex.

They came back from a 1-0 deficit at halftime, and a late 2-1 second half score, winning 3-2 in the final moments of regulation.

This was not only a big win for the team, but also the players and the league. One that has now completed their 49th season.

Hear from some of the champs, about the league they have grown to love, and be part of, in the video above.