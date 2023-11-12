Goshen, NY – The Chazy boy’s soccer team made history this season, winning their 10th all-time state title.

The boy’s were named co-champions of the 2023 New York State boy’s soccer tournament, after finishing with a 2-2 tie verse Poland in the Class “D” Championship game.

This is Chazy’s 3rd time sharing one of their record 10 overall state titles, one that also continues to make head coach Rob McAuliffe the state’s all-time winningest coach in championship game history.

Full highlights and hear from the team in the video above.