The Class “D” Semifinal, saw a familiar face advance to the final game in the bracket, with the Chazy boy’s soccer team moving on.

They would score 3 goals in the first half, followed by another 9 goals in the 2nd to win a 9-0 game. In the midst of the win, the eagles’ Peter Labarge would score 4 points, giving him 100 career points.

Hear from the boy’s on the milestone and the win, that will have them face Schroon Lake/Newcomb in the Class “D” final, this Saturday.