Chazy, NY – The Chazy boy’s soccer team was playing their first game following the passing of one of their teammates.

Owen Poirier lost his life last week, after the end of the boy’s soccer regular season.

The first playoff game would see Chazy hold off Schroon Lake Newcomb for a 2-1 win.

In the other Class “D” Semifinal, Boquet Valley would get the lone goal of the game in the 2nd half, to beat Keene.

Boquet Valley and Chazy will face off on Saturday for the Section 7 Championship Game

Highlights from the wins, in the video above.