Saranac, NY – One day before schools in northern New York returned from spring break, the Saranac and Northeastern Clinton baseball teams got in one last tune up for the regular season starts.

The two ball clubs played a full 7 inning scrimmage, to give the boys a chance to see some live pitching that isn’t from their own teammates.

Hear from both teams about the scrimmage and getting ready for their season openers, later in the week. Check it out in the video above.