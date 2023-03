Plattsburgh, NY – The Saranac Chiefs have become accustomed to winning Section 7 Championships, and that happened again on Friday night when the girl’s basketball team won the 2023 title.

The Class “B” Championship game came down to top seed Saranac and the number 3 seed, AuSable Valley Patriots. Any time the Pats made a run, the defending champion Chiefs would counter. Keeping them in front to the final horn.

Full highlights from the Class “B” Girls Championship game, in the video above.