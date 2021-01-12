Christian Evers takes home Hockey East Player of the Week after stellar weekend series

Senior defenseman posted four goals, five points in two-game set against Maine

Christian Evers finally broke Vermont’s Player of the Week drought with a five-point effort in the series split against Maine over the weekend.

The junior defenseman put up two goals in each game against the Black Bears, and scored those tallies less than two minutes apart in both outings.

Evers became the first UVM men’s hockey player to win Hockey East Player of the Week since standout goalie Stefanos Lekkas ’20 won the award on February 4, 2019.

His weekend performance propelled him into second on the team in scoring. Head coach Todd Woodcroft mentioned a potential series against Merrimack this weekend in Saturday’s post-game press conference, but an official Hockey East schedule update is expected on Tuesday.