Closterman’s impressive performance leads to America East Offensive Player of the Week honor

UVM junior David Closterman earned his first ever America East Offensive Player of the Week honor. Closterman led the Catamounts with six goals in UVM’s 14-13 buzzer beater win over No. 19 Stony Brook.

In Saturday’s win against Stony Brook, Closterman tallied nine points on six goals and three assists. His nine points are the fourth-most in a game in program history and six goals ties him for third-most in a single game.

After his impressive performance against the Seawolves, Closterman now has 20 goals and 17 assists for 37 points during the 2021 season.