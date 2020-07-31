Cody Blake squeaks out Late Model win on Portable Toilets Night

Local racer snags his first victory of the season

Barre native Cody Blake emerged from a restart to earn his first victory of the season on Thursday night at Thunder Road.

A massive crash with 10 laps to go gave Blake the opportunity to pass Christopher Pelkey, and his first lead of the night held up for the win.

Blake scored his seventh career victory, while Pelkey (Graniteville, Vt.) and reigning “King of the Road” Jason Corliss (Barre, Vt.) rounded out the top three in the Late Model feature.

Down the line were a couple first-time winners, with 17-year-old rookie Bryan P. Wall (East Kingston, N.H.) earning the top spot among the Flying Tigers and 13-year-old Kaiden “Tropical Storm” Fisher (Shelburne, Vt.) coming out ahead in the Street Stock division.