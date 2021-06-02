Colchester boys’ lacrosse overpowers Brattleboro

No. 6 Colchester hosted No. 11 Brattleboro on Wednesday afternoon for a div. II playdown matchup. The Lakers entered the postseason riding a three-game win streak.

Colchester opened up the first quarter with a statement holding a 6-0 lead over the Colonels. The CHS Lakers ultimately shutout Brattleboro 16-0. Mason Coburn led the Lakers with six goals and one assist. Followed by Austin Daigneault who notched four goals and four assists.

Colchester sealed its first playoff victory in seven years. The Lakers will now meet No. 3 Spaulding on Saturday in the division two quarterfinals.

Watch the video above to catch up on first half highlights as the Lakers piled it on against the Colonels.