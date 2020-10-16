Colchester field hockey falls to MMU

The Mt. Mansfield Cougars hosted Colchester on Thursday. The Cougars opened things up with an early goal from Allie Bliss.

Shortly after MMU took a 1-0 lead Colchester responded. Hannah Carroll ripped a shot and the ball bounced off of Ryleigh Garrow’s stick to score.

In the second quarter Alyssa Benson tapped in a goal at post and gave the Cougars a 2-1 lead. Mt. Mansfield picked up momentum with the 2-1 lead. Jenna Symon went one-on-one with her defender and lifted her shot to score. The Cougars took a commanding 3-1 lead.

MMU ultimately defeated Colchester 5-2.