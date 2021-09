The Colchester Lakers secured its third win of the season in a 2-0 shutout over the Mt. Mansfield Union Cougars.

Ryleigh Garrow put the Lakers on the board with only 20 seconds remaining in the first half to give CHS a 1-0 lead.

With just minutes remaining in the contest Garrow put a shot on frame and Sarah Bokelberg tapped it in at post to score.

With the win, CHS improves to 2-4 on the season. The Lakers return to action on Wednesday, Sept. 29 on the road at Champlain Valley.