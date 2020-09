Lakers use second-half surge to top Eagles

The Lakers kicked off the 7-v-7 season with a win against Mt. Abraham on Saturday morning.

CHS went into halftime tied at 14 with the Eagles, but the team came out firing in the late stages and secured a 36-20 victory over Mt. Abe.

Colchester stays home on Tuesday, Sept. 29 to face Champlain Valley Union at 6 p.m.

Mt. Abraham will play host to Mt. Mansfield on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m.