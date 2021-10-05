Colchester girls’ soccer battles South Burlington to draw

Despite a Wolves red card in the second half, Tuesday’s contest ended in a stalemate.

SBHS senior captain Madison King-Thurber was ejected for talking back to a referee with 25 minutes left in regulation, but the team managed to weather the remainder of the game to escape with a 1-1 draw against the Lakers.

South Burlington scored the first goal of the game when sophomore Anna Bennett capitalized on a penalty kick, but Colchester freshman Ava Moore delivered a perfectly-placed free kick to tie the game before halftime.

Colchester kept its unbeaten record intact (6-0-2) with the draw, and will play a rematch on the road against Burlington on Friday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. CHS tied the Seahorses when the teams previously faced off on September 24.

South Burlington’s next matchup takes them back home to host St. Johnsbury on Friday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.