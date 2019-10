The Lakers stifled the Hilltoppers in a shutout win at Colchester High School on Monday.

CHS netted three goals in each half to in a triumphant 6-0 win over St. J.

Senior captain Elise Scorsome scored two goals in the first half, while senior Emma Corriveau tallied the other.

Colchester snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 6-5 this season. The loss was St. Johnsbury’s sixth in a row as they fell to 2-8.