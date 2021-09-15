Colchester girls’ soccer surges past Burr and Burton

Lakers hand BBA its first loss of the season

A big first half lifted the Lakers to an easy win on Wednesday afternoon.

CHS netted two goals in the first ten minutes of play, and added another before halftime in an eventual 4-1 decision over the Bulldogs.

The loss was Burr and Burton’s first of the season as the team fell to 3-1. Next up, BBA hosts Champlain Valley Union on Saturday, Sept. 18 at noon.

The Lakers improved to 3-0 following the win, and they will take their perfect record on the road against Mt. Abraham on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.