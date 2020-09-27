Colchester girls’ soccer takes down South Burlington

Senior captain Leah Lamothe played hero as Colchester earned a win against SBHS on Saturday.

The defender fired a free kick into the box that slipped through goalie Mercedes Rozzi’s hands, and the Lakers’ first lead of the game stood up in a 2-1 victory.

CHS senior captain Brooke Booska and SBHS junior Katie O’Hara also scored goals in the contest.

Colchester travels to Rutland to square off against the Raiders on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 4:30 p.m. and South Burlington goes on the road to B.F.A-St. Albans at the same time.