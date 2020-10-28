Colchester soccer advances with OT win over MMU

No. 7 Mt. Mansfield Union hosted No. 10 Colchester on Tuesday afternoon in a playdown matchup.

The MMU Cougars opened scoring with a penalty kick goal by Willa Clark. The Cougars led 1-0.

With 25 minutes left in regulation Colchester’s Paxton Brigante ripped the ball on frame and Hailey Desautels weaved out of traffic and chipped in the goal. The Lakers tied the game up 1-1.

Time expired and the playdown was sent into a 15 minute overtime.

Colchester’s Maggie Ryan sent the ball up to senior captain Brooke Booska and she scored the game winner.

The No. 10 seed Colchester pulled off the upset over No. 7 MMU in a 2-1 final.