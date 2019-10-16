Colgate clips Catamounts in double overtime

UVM men’s soccer bounced into non-conference play with a Tuesday night home match against Colgate.

The Catamounts and Raiders played 101 minutes of scoreless soccer.

In double overtime, in the 102nd minute of play, Colgate’s Kentaro Morrison netted the lone goal and the game-winner to seal the 1-0 win for the Raiders.

It unfolded as Kian Alberto launched a long ball into Vermont’s defensive third, forcing UVM keeper Aron Runarsson well off his line.

Morrison, a Colgate captain, charged the ball, took a touch around Runarsson, and fired a shot into the open net.

Vermont and Colgate each finished the game with 14 shots, however, UVM won the corner kick battle with seven total to Colgate’s four.

Next, the Catamounts hit the road to take on conference rival Hartford on Saturday, October 19.