Despite being on pause, UVM women’s hockey receiving national recognition

The UVM women’s hockey team received three votes in this week’s USCHO Div. I Poll.

The Catamounts haven’t played a game since January 9th due to being on pause due to COVID-19. Although the Catamounts have not played in over two weeks UVM’s impressive 5-1 Hockey East record speaks for itself.

Unfortunately the Catamounts won’t be in action for another two weeks at the minimum due to UVM going on a department-wide pause. With Hockey East’s new schedule format, the green and gold won’t know its next opponent until Tues. Feb. 2 at the earliest.

Three Hockey East programs sit in the Top 10 rankings. Northeastern, Providence, and Boston College. The updated USCHO Div. I Poll can be found below.