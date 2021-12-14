A national title four-peat is followed by repeat All-Americans for Middlebury field hockey.

Senior Erin Nicholas and sophomore Katie George have been named First-Team All-Americans, the NFHCA announced Tuesday.

The forward pair was pivotal is the Panthers’ DIII National Championship win, and the duo accounted for every Middlebury goal in both the semifinals and in the championship game.

The First-Team nod is the third in a row for Erin Nicholas, who is also in the running for a third-straight NFHCA Player of the Year win.

Katie George earns a First-Team bid after landing on the Second-Team as a freshman in 2019.