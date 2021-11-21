Middlebury field hockey claims fourth-straight DIII national title

The Erin Nicholas and Katie George show carried the Panthers to history on Sunday afternoon.

For the second game in a row, the tandem scored a pair of goals each as Middlebury topped Johns Hopkins 4-1 for its fourth-straight Division III crown, something no DIII field hockey team has ever accomplished.

Nicholas was named the tournament’s most outstanding player, and finished her college career with 161 points on 65 goals and 31 assists.

Nicholas also earned a spot on the all-tournament team, along with George and teammates Grace Harlan, Joan Vera and Amy Griffin.

Middlebury completed its championship season at a perfect 22-0. The last time a team went unbeaten in DIII was Bowdoin in 2007. Runner-up Johns Hopkins finished 22-1, with its only loss coming in the title game.

This championship is the Panthers’ sixth-overall in program history, second only to TCNJ’s eleven DIII titles.