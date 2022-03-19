Plattsburgh State fell to Gustavus Adolphus 5-1 in the Women’s DIII Hockey Final Four on Friday evening at the Peterson Family Athletic Complex.

The Cardinals were the reigning champions heading into this matchup, winning the national championship in 2019. The following two tournaments were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Emma Kileen scored the first goal in the game. Nevertheless, Gustavus Adolphus scored five unanswered goals. Some of these goals came from Molly Mchugh, Hailey Holland and Brooke Power.

Gustavus Adolphus will face Middlebury in the DIII Women’s Hockey National Championships. Puck drop is set for 7pm.