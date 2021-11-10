Plattsburgh women’s hockey surges past Norwich

Maddie Norton’s first two collegiate goals bookended Plattsburgh’s win on Wednesday night.

The first-year defender scored her first career goal on a second-period power play, and found the net again on the player advantage in the third to seal the 4-1 decision at Stafford Ice Arena. PSU forwards Nicole Unsworth and Annie Katonka added the other two goals for the Cardinals.

Barre, Vt. native Ally LaGue opened scoring for Norwich less than two minutes in, but the Cadets couldn’t find the back of the net again for the remainder of play.

Plattsburgh improved to 2-0 this season following the win, and Norwich dropped to 2-1 with its first loss of the year.

Next up, the Cardinals play their first road game of the season against Buffalo State on Friday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. Norwich returns home to host Plymouth State on Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.