Vermont’s conference rival will soon become its former conference rival.

Stony Brook has officially accepted an invitation to join the Colonial Athletic Association, the school announced on Tuesday morning.

𝐃𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐈𝐒 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐀𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐄𝐕𝐄 𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐈𝐒 𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐓



This is the Stony Brook story and it's time for the next chapter 📖



🌊🐺 x @stonybrooku x @CAASports pic.twitter.com/btelQv1C1a — Stony Brook Athletics (@SBAthletics) January 25, 2022

All 18 of the Seawolves’ athletics programs will compete in the CAA, and it is the first time in the school’s DI era that all of its sports will compete under the same conference umbrella. The Stony Brook football team has competed in the CAA since 2013.

The current CAA member schools are Hofstra University, Northeastern University, the College of Charleston, University of Delaware, Drexel University, Elon University, Towson University, University of North Carolina Wilmington and the College of William & Mary.

The conference is welcoming three total new members, also including Monmouth University (West Long Branch, N.J.) and Hampton University (Hampton, Va.). These changes will officially take place beginning July 1, 2022.

“While we are disappointed in this outcome, America East remains well position for its future,” America East commissioner Brad Walker said in a statement on Tuesday. “We will continue to pursue membership options that strengthen us even further.”