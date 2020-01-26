UVM men’s hoops powers past UMass Lowell for fifth win straight

Vermont hosted America East foe UMass Lowell on Saturday night.

The Catamounts have won eight out of the last 10 meetings with the River Hawks.

Senior forward Anthony Lamb led the way with 20 points and nine rebounds. Followed by sophomore Ryan Davis who notched 16 points and seven boards.

UMass Lowell produced a minor 17-10 run of their own in the last six minutes of the first half, but the Catamounts still had the upper hand at the break with a 35-23 lead.

Vermont heads to twin state rival New Hampshire on Wednesday (Jan. 29). The opening tip is set for 7 p.m.