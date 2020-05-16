UVM women’s basketball team named 2019-20 Rally Cup winner

The women’s basketball team finished in first place with 9.925 points. Accumulated through a combination of academic success, community service, and supporting other teams.

The UVM women’s basketball team has a number of new faces on the roster who have made a drastic change in the program. With more incoming stars next season, the Cats are expected to have one of its best seasons yet.

The women’s hoops team is coming off of one of its most successful seasons in the past decade. The team finished 12-18 overall and 6-10 in America East.