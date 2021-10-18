UVM’s Nagy tabbed America East Offensive Player of the Week

Vermont senior midfielder Alex Nagy has been named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week. He led the Catamounts this past week with four points in two games.

Vermont climbed up to second place in the America East standings drawing a tie with New Hampshire and beating Hartford 2-0.

Nagy leads all Catamounts this season with 13 points and five assists through 13 games.

UVM returns to action on Tuesday on the road at non-conference foe Dartmouth in Hanover. Tuesday’s game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.